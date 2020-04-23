iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.75. 28,732,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,439,906. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

