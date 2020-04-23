iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,014 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.75. The stock had a trading volume of 27,838,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,593,949. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.