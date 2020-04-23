iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,893,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,439,906. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

