J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

J B Hunt Transport Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. J B Hunt Transport Services has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect J B Hunt Transport Services to earn $5.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $100.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,338. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.58. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $122.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,269,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,086,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,776 shares of company stock worth $2,789,207. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.24.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

