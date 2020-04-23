J D Wetherspoon PLC (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share

J D Wetherspoon PLC (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J D Wetherspoon’s FY2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

J D Wetherspoon stock remained flat at $$39.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of $34.94 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.04.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

