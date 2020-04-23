J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.76-7.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.69 billion.

NYSE:SJM opened at $118.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.14. J M Smucker has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J M Smucker will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SJM. TheStreet upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J M Smucker from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.69.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,942 shares in the company, valued at $5,383,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

