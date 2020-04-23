J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) have trended positive on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. J Sainsbury earned a news sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS:JSNSF remained flat at $$2.37 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $3.16.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.