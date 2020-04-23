Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Receives $103.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.17.
J has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Jacobs Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.
Shares of J stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.01. 22,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,291. Jacobs Engineering has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
In other Jacobs Engineering news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,661 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $943,879.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $336,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Jacobs Engineering
Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.
See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.