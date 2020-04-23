Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Receives $103.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.17.

J has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Jacobs Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Jacobs Engineering alerts:

Shares of J stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.01. 22,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,291. Jacobs Engineering has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,661 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $943,879.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $336,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.