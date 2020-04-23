Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Deutsche Wohnen SE’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Rothaeusler expects that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Wohnen’s FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated an “average” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock remained flat at $$38.14 during trading on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.