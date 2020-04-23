Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on LEG Immobilien AG’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)

LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for LEG Immobilien in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Rothaeusler forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.79 per share for the year.

LEGIF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of LEGIF remained flat at $$111.50 during trading hours on Thursday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of $79.25 and a 1-year high of $126.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.14 and a 200 day moving average of $114.27.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

