Kerr Mines (TSE:KER) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Kerr Mines Inc (TSE:KER) was down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 489,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 321% from the average daily volume of 116,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,148.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 million and a PE ratio of -3.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14.

Kerr Mines Company Profile (TSE:KER)

Kerr Mines Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada and the United States. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold mine, which encompasses approximately 47.7 square kilometers of mineral rights in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Armistice Resources Corp.

