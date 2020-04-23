KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) – KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for DTE Energy in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.63. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

DTE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.23.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.69. 527,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,247,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,499,619,000 after acquiring an additional 838,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,160,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,329,552,000 after acquiring an additional 287,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,941,000 after acquiring an additional 233,693 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,069,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,787,000 after acquiring an additional 84,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,015,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,783,000 after acquiring an additional 307,765 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DTE Energy news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.