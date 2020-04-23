KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a report released on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $508.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.35 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:CNX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,673,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,651,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,719,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

