KeyCorp Comments on EOG Resources Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EOG. TD Securities reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $44.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,185,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,053,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $107.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average of $66.81. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.84.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 133,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,632,557 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,393,143,000 after acquiring an additional 572,868 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 38,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

