Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.42-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $335-335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $320.36 million.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.53. Kforce has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kforce will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KFRC. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Kforce from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kforce from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of Kforce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Kforce in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Kforce from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kforce presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.33.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.