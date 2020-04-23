Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.44 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Kforce updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.42-0.42 EPS.

Shares of Kforce stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $28.00. 21 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,247. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.53. The company has a market cap of $640.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.32. Kforce has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $42.64.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Kforce from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Kforce from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

