Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Holdings Cut by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.58.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,201. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The stock has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.04 and its 200 day moving average is $136.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

