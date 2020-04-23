Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,491 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Kimberly Clark worth $33,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

NYSE:KMB traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.80. 3,091,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,726. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.87 and a 200 day moving average of $136.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

