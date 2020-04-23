Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Given New $41.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s current price.

KNX has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.21.

Shares of KNX traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $35.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,301,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,843. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.87. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $8,630,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,183.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $523,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 49.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 106.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 772,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,323,000 after purchasing an additional 397,461 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 234,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after buying an additional 24,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

