L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,630,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the March 15th total of 20,849,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LB traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,871,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,778,258. L Brands has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $28.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on L Brands from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on L Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered L Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

