Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $370.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.06% from the company’s current price.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.36.

Lam Research stock traded down $9.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $262.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,171. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.81. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $171.04 and a twelve month high of $344.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,360 shares of company stock worth $3,847,246 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $472,627,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $194,039,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,429,000 after purchasing an additional 585,366 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 583,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,701,000 after acquiring an additional 334,943 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 359,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,231,000 after buying an additional 294,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

