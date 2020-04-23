Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $8.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $262.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,171. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.81. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $171.04 and a 52 week high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Get Lam Research alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total value of $438,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $358.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.36.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.