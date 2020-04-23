Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.29 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 5.58%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

LSTR traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.85 and its 200-day moving average is $108.86. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $120.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Landstar System from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.15.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing

Earnings History for Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.