Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM) Shares Down 14.7%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM)’s share price dropped 14.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, approximately 1,100,925 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 385% from the average daily volume of 226,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The firm has a market cap of $49.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21.

About Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM)

Laramide Resources Ltd. explores for and develops uranium projects in Australia and the United States. Its flagship project is the Westmoreland property located in Queensland, Australia. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Murphy Uranium Tenements in the Northern Territory of Australia. Laramide Resources Ltd.

