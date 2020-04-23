Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,852 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $10,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVS stock traded up $4.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.71. The company had a trading volume of 14,374,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,973,852. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 70.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 96.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.64.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

