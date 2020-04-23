Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.44. The company issued revenue guidance of down 11-17% to $3.13-3.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.67 billion.Lennox International also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.50-8.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Lennox International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group upgraded Lennox International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lennox International from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lennox International from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Lennox International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.17.

Shares of LII opened at $170.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.33. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $163.40 and a 1 year high of $298.49.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $723.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.04 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 160.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,647 shares in the company, valued at $529,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 3,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $623,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

