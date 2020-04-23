Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.50-8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.132-3.358 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.Lennox International also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.50-8.50 EPS.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $170.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.33. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $163.40 and a twelve month high of $298.49.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $723.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.04 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 160.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on LII. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Lennox International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lennox International from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Lennox International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lennox International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $206.17.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 3,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $623,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

