Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of FINMF stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.53. 2,582 shares of the stock were exchanged.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

