Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €5.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Leoni (ETR:LEO) received a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective from analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential downside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.20 ($6.05) price target on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Independent Research set a €3.80 ($4.42) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €7.50 ($8.72).

ETR:LEO traded up €0.57 ($0.66) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €7.05 ($8.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $211.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Leoni has a twelve month low of €5.20 ($6.04) and a twelve month high of €21.70 ($25.23).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

