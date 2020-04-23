LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 5,208 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 2.2% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.29. 4,314,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,832,410. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.47. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $81.75.

