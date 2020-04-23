LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 70 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.95. The company had a trading volume of 393,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,782. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.67. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.08 and a 12 month high of $281.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $218.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.38.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

