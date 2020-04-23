LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,387,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,316,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,227 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth about $15,960,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 712.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 454,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after acquiring an additional 398,960 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth about $10,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $3,282,000.00. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBGI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.34. 30,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,738. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $66.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.86.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.61). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

