LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $26,576,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $582,775,000 after acquiring an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.44.

NYSE:V traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.00. 6,777,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,786,933. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $315.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.