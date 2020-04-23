LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $247,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,703,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,304,539. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

