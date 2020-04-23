LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.28. 16,567,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,798,520. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.02. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

