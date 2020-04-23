LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $337,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,765. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $181.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

