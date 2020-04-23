LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $369,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,713,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $572,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,264,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,858 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 21,911.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 638,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,438.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $143,801,000 after purchasing an additional 571,420 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.35.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $16.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,079,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,827,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The company has a market cap of $175.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.