LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.93.

D traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.74. 2,890,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018,404. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.39. The firm has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.