LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 109.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 61,079 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 207,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $1,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Vertical Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.11. 3,726,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,756,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

