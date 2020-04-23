LexAurum Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 61.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 42,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. grace capital bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.70. 37,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,497. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $8.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

