LexAurum Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,825,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.36. 506,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,343. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.80. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

