LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 299 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,040 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.8% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,353,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,572,566. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.81. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.05.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.