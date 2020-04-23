LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 30,847 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares during the period. 48.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UEPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEPS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 16,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $191.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 66.89% and a negative return on equity of 44.07%. The company had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Value Advisers International sold 4,398,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $15,218,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,815,749 shares of company stock valued at $16,557,140 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

