LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,065 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDBC. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 590,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 31,893 shares in the last quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 637.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 103,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 89,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 122,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter.

PDBC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.49. 43,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,385. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $17.08.

