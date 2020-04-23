LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 30.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $6.20 on Wednesday, reaching $280.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,192,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,498,636. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.