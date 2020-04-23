LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.25. 7,216,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,842,795. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.53. The company has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.