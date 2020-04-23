LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 66 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $256.47. 5,625,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,292,230. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.31. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

