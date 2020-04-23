LexAurum Advisors LLC Takes $195,000 Position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1,733.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

AIF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,125. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.