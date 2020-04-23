LexAurum Advisors LLC Takes $205,000 Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,792,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $277,000.

In other news, Director Scott E. Benjamin bought 10,000 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00.

ISD stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 15,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,355. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

