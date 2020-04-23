LexAurum Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 74,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 117,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $723,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.04. 855,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,786. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.30. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.6687 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

